Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.29. Helen of Troy posted earnings per share of $3.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $10.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $12.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $230.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $265.97.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,213 shares of company stock worth $3,299,130. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Helen of Troy by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth $120,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,183,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 45,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

