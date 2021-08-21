Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.07 ($117.73).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €82.64 ($97.22) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €87.86. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.