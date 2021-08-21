Hess (NYSE:HES) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess (NYSE:HES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $69.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hess is a leading global integrated energy company. It has made multiple world-class oil discoveries at the Stabroek Block, off the coast of Guyana. With the latest oil discovery at the Whiptail-1 well, the company has added to its previously estimated 9 billion barrels of oil equivalent of recoverable resource. Production is estimated to gradually reach a whopping 1 million bpd by 2027. The company is focusing on preserving cash and implementing a cost-reduction program to boost profitability and cash margins. Also, its profitable midstream assets are a major positive. However, its balance sheet is more levered than the industry, which is concerning. This can affect its financial flexibility. Moreover, its 2021 production volumes are expected to decline from 2020 levels, which can affect its profits. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.25.

HES opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Hess has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $91.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of -119.11 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.08.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hess will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hess by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,821,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,992,000 after purchasing an additional 45,314 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Hess by 62.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hess by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth $5,949,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth $1,045,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

