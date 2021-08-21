Highland Private Wealth Management Acquires 4,586 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $407.61. 3,263,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,947. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $411.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $399.48.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.