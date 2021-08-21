Highland Private Wealth Management Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after acquiring an additional 524,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after acquiring an additional 167,691 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,559,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,756,000 after acquiring an additional 313,078 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $445.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,661,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,610. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $436.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $449.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

