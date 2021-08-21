Highland Private Wealth Management Purchases 46 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $238.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,989,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,872. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $247.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.11. The company has a market capitalization of $178.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

