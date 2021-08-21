HighMark Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 435 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 8.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after acquiring an additional 177,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.7% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,546,565,000 after acquiring an additional 426,524 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $17,259,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,546,923 shares of company stock worth $883,691,385 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $359.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,697,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,962,672. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $351.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.