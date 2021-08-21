HighMark Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the period. Repro Med Systems makes up approximately 0.4% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Repro Med Systems worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRMD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Repro Med Systems stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.22. 148,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,184. The stock has a market cap of $143.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.99 and a beta of 0.50. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. Analysts predict that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Beck sold 21,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $98,503.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at $231,481.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

