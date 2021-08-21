HighMark Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) by 53.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SCYNEXIS were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 18,925 shares during the last quarter. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCYX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Aegis reduced their target price on SCYNEXIS from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

SCYX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 247,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,521. The stock has a market cap of $136.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.12. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.35. As a group, research analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

