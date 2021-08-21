HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

LYB opened at $98.21 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $64.21 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.98. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

