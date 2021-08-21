HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 13.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 34.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of SRNE opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.