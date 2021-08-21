HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Equinix by 29.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after buying an additional 20,445 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.7% in the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.2% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,627.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,957 shares of company stock worth $14,362,282 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQIX stock opened at $835.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $845.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $817.88. The company has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 219.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

A number of research firms have commented on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.28.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

