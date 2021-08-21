HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,339,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,289 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,110,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,892,000 after acquiring an additional 44,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total transaction of $749,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,522,391.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Shares of HCA opened at $249.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $114.38 and a one year high of $255.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.73.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

