HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in LexinFintech by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 106,967 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at $1,921,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in LexinFintech by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 181,201 shares during the period. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

Shares of LX stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. The company had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. Equities research analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

