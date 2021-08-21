Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,842.00

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,842 ($24.07) and last traded at GBX 1,842 ($24.07), with a volume of 19445 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,820 ($23.78).

HILS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,995 ($26.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Numis Securities raised shares of Hill & Smith to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,580 ($20.64) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,588.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

