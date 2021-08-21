Hills Bank & Trust Co Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,108 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.6% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,064,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,685 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,387. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,199.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,474.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

