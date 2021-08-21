Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:HCHDF opened at $1.91 on Friday. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

