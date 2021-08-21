Holloway Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,954 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.5% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.52. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $151.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

