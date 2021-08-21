HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.73. HollyFrontier reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Shares of HFC stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $28.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,495,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,221,000 after acquiring an additional 472,141 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 15.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,382,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $374,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,741,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,787,000 after acquiring an additional 698,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,490,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,889,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 21.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,648,000 after acquiring an additional 476,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

