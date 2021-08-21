Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.680-$3.680 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.76 billion-$145.76 billion.

Shares of Honda Motor stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $29.80. 1,974,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $97.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.