Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $42,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. United Bank lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 52.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 10.6% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 27,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HON stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,081,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,842. The company has a market cap of $157.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.96 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.53.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

