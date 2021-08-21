Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKXCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.553 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53.

Shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $74.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.18.

Get Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on HKXCY. cut Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC upgraded Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.