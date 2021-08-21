Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Short Interest Down 18.6% in July

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,620,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 9,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,478,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 13.3% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 71,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HWM. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Shares of NYSE HWM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,819. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 1.95.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

