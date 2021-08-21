Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)’s stock price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.13 and last traded at $16.10. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 39,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

HNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. downgraded Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.1256 per share. This represents a yield of 6.7%. This is a boost from Huaneng Power International’s previous annual dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 868.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 35,441 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

