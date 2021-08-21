Hubert Joly Acquires 8,400 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Stock

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of RL opened at $116.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.63.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RL. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $580,745,000 after purchasing an additional 230,560 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 79.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,592,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $541,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $412,007,000 after acquiring an additional 76,025 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,023,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,390,000 after acquiring an additional 71,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,584,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,631,000 after acquiring an additional 74,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.