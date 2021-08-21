Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) CEO Purchases $72,250.00 in Stock

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) CEO Brian F. Coleman bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $72,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HDSN stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.50 million, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.34. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $4.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HDSN shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.75 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the second quarter worth $43,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the second quarter worth $67,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the second quarter worth $76,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 36.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the second quarter worth $77,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

