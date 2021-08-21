Human Investing LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Human Investing LLC reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 63.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,301 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,084 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 335,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,731 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,582,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,051,000 after purchasing an additional 298,063 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.73. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

