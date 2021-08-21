HUNT (HUNT) Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. HUNT has a market capitalization of $37.10 million and $8.98 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00058704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.40 or 0.00836814 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00048950 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002103 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

