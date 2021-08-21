Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) will report sales of $2.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.31 billion and the lowest is $2.26 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported sales of $2.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year sales of $9.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $11.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

In related news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,113 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HII. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HII traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $202.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,397. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $224.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.