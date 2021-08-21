Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) will report sales of $2.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.31 billion and the lowest is $2.26 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported sales of $2.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year sales of $9.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $11.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

In related news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,113 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HII. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HII traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $202.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,397. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $224.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

