Huntington National Bank Has $422,000 Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,029,000 after buying an additional 1,081,492 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,605,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,069,000 after buying an additional 131,656 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 65.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,443,000 after buying an additional 2,328,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,681,000 after buying an additional 885,481 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,429,000 after purchasing an additional 111,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

