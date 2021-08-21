Huntington National Bank Invests $616,000 in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,362,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,586,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,240,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,560,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,842,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.78.

