Huntington National Bank Raises Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,361,000 after buying an additional 1,103,502 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,704,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,860,000 after buying an additional 366,856 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,682,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,669,000 after buying an additional 252,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,511,000 after buying an additional 456,087 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLY stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.72. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

