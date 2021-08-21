Huntington National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 331.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XMMO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $84.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $89.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.65.

