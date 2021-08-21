Huntington National Bank Reduces Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Textron were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Textron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 91,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $74.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.81.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

