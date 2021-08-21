Huntington National Bank Sells 391 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cerner were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner by 4.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,570.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,739 shares of company stock worth $1,576,348. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $78.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

