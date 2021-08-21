Hush Market Capitalization Achieves $1.22 Million (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges. Hush has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $21.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.89 or 0.00316982 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00150351 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.08 or 0.00156722 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

