Hydra Tops One Day Trading Volume of $749,388.00 (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Hydra has a market capitalization of $68.90 million and approximately $749,388.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for $17.86 or 0.00036554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00056964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.52 or 0.00134133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00158976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,983.97 or 1.00277215 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $453.19 or 0.00927741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.51 or 0.06586712 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 17,586,042 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

