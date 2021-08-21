Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Tops $0.0068 on Top Exchanges

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $215,366.50 and $6,548.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 75.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00057865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.52 or 0.00133665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.33 or 0.00159797 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,044.28 or 1.00059301 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.12 or 0.00918337 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.42 or 0.06549842 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

