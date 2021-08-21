HyperQuant (HQT) Price Down 7.9% This Week

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. One HyperQuant coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $19,503.98 and approximately $2.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00058233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.89 or 0.00831494 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00048401 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002075 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HQT is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

