Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $216.84

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 216.84 ($2.83) and traded as high as GBX 232.35 ($3.04). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 228 ($2.98), with a volume of 619,125 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBST shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on shares of Ibstock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ibstock from GBX 226 ($2.95) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Ibstock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

The company has a market cap of £928.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 216.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $1.60.

Ibstock Company Profile (LON:IBST)

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

