ichi.farm (ICHI) Trading 8.3% Lower This Week

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00058994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00137427 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.92 or 0.00149042 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,996.64 or 1.00149697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $454.05 or 0.00928092 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.97 or 0.00721484 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

