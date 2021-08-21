iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) Trading Down 22.6%

iCo Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) was down 22.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 9,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 139,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $222.93 million, a PE ratio of -140.64 and a beta of 2.43.

iCo Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ICOTF)

iCo Therapeutics, Inc is a canadian biotechnology company. It engages in the business of identification, development and commercialization of drug candidates to treat ocular and infectious diseases. Its products include iCo-008 and oral AmpB delivery system. The company was founded by Andrew J. Rae, John G.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for iCo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.