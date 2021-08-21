Idena (IDNA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $216,590.00

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. Idena has a total market cap of $5.93 million and approximately $216,590.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Idena has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Idena coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00056890 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00056011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00131958 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00094689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.29 or 0.00151570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,981.26 or 0.99937027 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 72,970,851 coins and its circulating supply is 47,614,449 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The official website for Idena is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

