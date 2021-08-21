Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 9,265 fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth about $21,362,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth about $18,802,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 1,685.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 754,679 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 1,955.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 485,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 461,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth about $5,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.42. fuboTV Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.