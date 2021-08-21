Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 736 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,450,000 after purchasing an additional 35,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.50.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 147,710 shares of company stock valued at $51,880,128 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $362.16 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $364.22. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 150.90 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.47.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.