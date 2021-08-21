IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) by 3,235.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJUL. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 937.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 175,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 158,189 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 164.8% during the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 178,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 110,851 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $1,184,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth about $768,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at about $579,000.

Shares of BJUL stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $32.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.65.

