IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Gap were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Gap in the first quarter worth about $320,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gap by 6.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Gap in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Gap by 8.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,082 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Gap in the first quarter worth approximately $681,000. 50.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Gap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

In other The Gap news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $660,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,282.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 168,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,685 over the last ninety days. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Gap stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Gap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.51) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s payout ratio is -24.12%.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

