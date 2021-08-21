IFP Advisors Inc Takes $68,000 Position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the first quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 93.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 78.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JHX. TheStreet raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE JHX opened at $38.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $38.52.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

