IFP Advisors Inc Takes $68,000 Position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the first quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 93.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 78.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on JHX. TheStreet raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.
About James Hardie Industries
James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.
