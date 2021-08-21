IFP Advisors Inc Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 331.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 42,689 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter valued at $748,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BMAY opened at $31.73 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.