IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Shares of IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) traded down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.46. 3,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 5,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IGO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IGO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Get IGO alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38.

IGO Limited operates as a mining and exploration company in Australia. The company owns a 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and 30% interest in the Tropicana gold mine covering 3,600 square kilometers of tenements located to the east northeast of Kalgoorlie.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.